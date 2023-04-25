Watch CBS News
New Jersey grandmother wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 25, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 25, 2023 (AM) 02:19

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County grandmother of 10 won $1 million after buying a Powerball ticket on the Jackpocket app on her phone earlier this month. Jackpocket said in a news release the 50-year-old woman bought a $2 ticket for the April 15 drawing.

Jackpocket said the woman woke up at 3 a.m. to see an email saying that she won, but she apparently didn't think it was true.

The lottery company claims the woman did a double-take and realized it was real.

"I didn't believe it at first," the woman said, according to the news release. "But when I realized it was for real, I was pretty happy."

The woman's Quick Pick ticket matched the five numbers drawn on April 15 but didn't have the Powerball number: 1-33-34-56-59

The woman was not identified.

What does she plan to do with her winnings? She told Jackpocket she wants to spend most of it on her grandchildren and that a trip to Disney is in the books for the future.

The grandmother is Jackpocket's 28th person to win at least $1 million on a single ticket, the company said. Just this year, four people have won at least $1 million.

Jackpocket says nine people have won over $1 million using its app.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 1:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

