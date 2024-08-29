Watch CBS News
Crews search for person who went underwater in New Jersey lake

By Taleisha Newbill, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are looking for a person they said went under the water in a lake in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon. 

Gloucester County police dispatch said it happened near Jackson and Malaga roads in Williamstown, around 2 p.m. This is near Lake George and Cedar Lake. 

It's unclear at this time what happened and how the person went underwater.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

