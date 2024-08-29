Crews search for person who went underwater in New Jersey lake

Search for missing person in body of water in Gloucester County, New Jersey

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are looking for a person they said went under the water in a lake in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

Gloucester County police dispatch said it happened near Jackson and Malaga roads in Williamstown, around 2 p.m. This is near Lake George and Cedar Lake.

It's unclear at this time what happened and how the person went underwater.

