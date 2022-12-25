Glassboro church egged, vandalized before Christmas Day: Police

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.

Glassboro Police Department

Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.

Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"

If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.