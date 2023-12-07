Escaped inmate Isaiah Tilghman tied to Philadelphia area: US Marshals

Police ask public for help locating man who escaped Philadelphia prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Blair County Prison in western Pennsylvania earlier this month, their second escaped prisoner search in the last week.

Law enforcement said 33-year-old Isaiah Tilghman escaped from the prison, located in Hollidaysburg, on Dec. 3, where he was incarcerated on narcotics charges and parole violations. In a Facebook post by the Logan Township Police Department, a notice from the Blair County Prison Board said Tilghman was un-sentenced.

On Dec. 6, the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said agents in Philadelphia located PA license plate ZNR-994 on the 3500 block of Belgrade Street in Port Richmond on a red Ford F-150 truck, a similar vehicle to a 2011 red F-150 police believe Tilghman stole out of Blair County.

Pennsylvania tag ZKA-1062 was taken from the truck found on Belgrade Street, and the Marshals Service said investigators believe Tilghman switched the plates on or around the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Escaped inmate Isaiah Tilghman's tattoos U.S. Marshals Service

Tilghman is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has multiple tattoos on both his arms. The U.S. Marshals said his last known address was on the 6200 block of Dickens Avenue in Elmwood Park.

"This fugitive task force in now working two simultaneous escape investigations," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said in a statement. "We continue to ask the public for any tips relating to Gino Hagenkotter and Isaiah Tilghman."

Tilghman's escape happened just three days after Hagenkotter walked away from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, where he was working on the prison property as part of a good behavior program.

Surveillance video released this week showed 34-year-old Hagenkotter climbing over a prison fence away from the complex through the sanitation yard at 11:48 a.m. Hagenkotter was also seen on video walking down Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Hagenkotter was incarcerated at the Riverside Correctional Facility for theft and burglary charges and was set to be released on Thursday, Nov. 30 into a transitional program. However, he found out that day he would be held until April due to an unresolved matter in Bucks County.

READ MORE: Philadelphia prison escape: What might have motivated Gino Hagenkotter to flee

Officials described Hagenkotter as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a dagger surrounded by flowers on his right forearm.

Gino Hagenkotter's tattoo United States Marshals Service

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force is offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to Hagenkotter's arrest. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has added $500 more to the reward.