Warren County, PA jail escape: authorities looking for Michael Burham

WARREN, PENNSYLVANIA (AP) -- Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as "very dangerous" who escaped from Warren County Prison in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange Crocs shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Extensive searches of the area are still being conducted and a thorough investigation is ongoing. Warren, PA.---... Posted by City of Warren Police - Pennsylvania on Friday, July 7, 2023

Warren police said the area was being searched with K-9s and drones.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

"He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary," police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.