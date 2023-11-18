K-9 Rom, who helped in the capture of Danelo Cavalcante, honored at 2023 National Dog Show

Digital Brief: Nov. 18, 2023 (AM)

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- A K-9 who aided in the capture of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County a couple of months ago received a big honor on Saturday.

K-9 Rom was at the National Dog Show at the Expo Center in Montgomery County.

He wasn't a competitor but an honoree.

A special ceremony recognized the Belgian malinois and his handler Trooper Daniel Reed.

Rom was one of several police dogs that helped track down Cavalcante.