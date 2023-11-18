K-9 Rom, who helped in the capture of Danelo Cavalcante, honored at 2023 National Dog Show
OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- A K-9 who aided in the capture of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County a couple of months ago received a big honor on Saturday.
K-9 Rom was at the National Dog Show at the Expo Center in Montgomery County.
He wasn't a competitor but an honoree.
RELATED: Meet Yoda, the dog who helped law enforcement catch Danelo Cavalcante
A special ceremony recognized the Belgian malinois and his handler Trooper Daniel Reed.
Rom was one of several police dogs that helped track down Cavalcante.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.