NJ police looking for "diaper bandit" facing illegal dumping charges

GIBBSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey police department is seeking more information about an illegal dumper.

The Greenwich Township Police Department is looking for a driver who they say left trash bags full of adult diapers and urine pads in Gibbstown and other towns.

Police say the vehicle in question is a gray Nissan Altima with a New Jersey license plate.

The post includes a reference to Liam Neeson's famous monologue from the movie "Taken."

"If you stop now, that'll be the end of it. We will not look for you. We will not pursue you. But if you don't, we will look for you, we will find you, and we will fine you," the post says.

The department encourages anyone with information to contact them.

In 2018, police in Franklin Township nabbed a "diaper bandit" leaving soiled diapers on roads.