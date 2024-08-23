Philadelphia neighborhood nonprofit opens museum dedicated to success of formerly incarcerated

Philadelphia nonprofit opens museum in Germantown dedicated to success of formerly incarcerated

Philadelphia nonprofit opens museum in Germantown dedicated to success of formerly incarcerated

Philadelphia nonprofit opens museum in Germantown dedicated to success of formerly incarcerated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For 23 years, Reverend Dr. Michelle Simmons has been caring for the formerly incarcerated.

"It was really important that we leave a legacy because we are so powerful. We are absolutely not our mistakes," said Simmons.

In 2001, Simmons founded Why Not Prosper, Inc., a grassroots 501(c)(3) organization located in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Why Not Prosper assists women in the prison system to rediscover their voices.

Simmons had a vision to help honor those discoveries and launched The F.I.R.M. this weekend — Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum is located on the grounds of her nonprofit.

"I thought, you have all of these formally incarcerated people all over the country why not highlight everybody," said Simmons.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sydia Bagley was incarcerated for 10 years. Bagley is one of the artists whose artwork is displayed.

"I have two girls and I get to show them that even after a mistake, mommy was able to propel forward and do something different with her life," said Bagley.

Inside is both the often painful history of incarceration presented in artifacts and permanent and temporary exhibitions. But also redemption in art and creativity.

"There is a promise there for every woman, every man, every boy, every girl," said Aretha Swift, board member for Why Not Prosper.

Simmons said while the museum illuminates and empowers women now free from prison, discrimination still exists.

"We are not totally free right now they still hold our right for voting for some of us formally incarcerated," said Simmons. "They still discriminate around jobs and housing, but for the most part, freedom to me means being able to walk and my true authentic self."

It's that authentic self, she said breaks the chains of the past and gives hope for a brighter future.

"This is a day to showcase who we really are and rewrite some stories and narratives that's being held over our heads," said Simmons.