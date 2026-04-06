City of Philadelphia studying safety issues along Germantown Avenue as concerns from residents grow

The city of Philadelphia is in the process of studying safety issues along Germantown Avenue from Indiana and Erie avenues, as residents say speeding cars in the area have been a consistent problem.

Early Sunday morning, a speeding car on Germantown Avenue struck an apartment building like a missile, leading to 10 residents being displaced. The Red Cross said it was helping three families who were displaced from their homes.

At least one person from the car in the crash went to the hospital, and the wall struck in the crash is now boarded up.

Juanita Mathis, who lives along Germantown Avenue, was glad to hear about the city looking into safety issues on the street, but she's frustrated with the number of cars speeding on the street.

"It is great news if something can be done," she said.

The city hasn't detailed what safety enhancements are coming. They're expected to be constructed by 2030, with engineering and design will be completed next year.

CBS News Philadelphia

Mathis said Monday that she called 311, asking for a petition for a stop sign to be put on Germantown Avenue.

Mathis said cars pick up speed because for three blocks there are no traffic lights or stop signs.

"This is a necessity," she said. "If you sit out here, you'll watch cars speed."

Residents said Germantown Avenue can be very dangerous for pedestrians and drivers, but they were relieved to hear the city is looking into issues along the North Philly street.

"That would be amazing if the city would come and see the street, change it, put a stop sign," Nefelix Guzman said. "That's great news."