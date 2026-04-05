10 displaced after car crashes into North Philadelphia apartment building, neighbors raise safety concerns

Ten people are displaced after a car crashed into an apartment building in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the American Red Cross.

The crash happened in the 3 a.m. hour on the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue, according to the building's landlord, Gia Chau. Security camera video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows a car speeding down the street, jumping the curb and slamming into the building. One person from the crash was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Philadelphia police said.

All of the building's residents are OK, Chau said.

The Red Cross said the crash damaged the building and forced three families — a total of 10 people — from their homes. Disaster Action Team volunteers are assisting those affected with emergency needs, including temporary lodging, financial assistance and other support services.

Residents inside the building described being jolted awake by the impact.

"We heard a loud boom, felt the bed shake," said Shauna Gordon, who lives on the second floor.

Gordon said she and her fiance, William Reyes, initially struggled to get out as debris blocked their exit.

"I go to the front door to see if we can get out. We couldn't get out … because the smoke was starting to build up in the house," Reyes said.

He said they were ultimately able to escape safely through the back of the home.

Later Sunday, crews were already working to repair the damage, including installing a new door.

Reyes said he's appreciative for help from the Red Cross.

"They gave us money for a hotel for a couple of nights, so that definitely helps," he said.

Neighbors said speeding has long been a concern along that stretch of Germantown Avenue.

"Cars go like 70, 80 [mph] up and down the street all the time," said neighbor Juanita Mathis.

Mathis said she wants to see changes to improve safety on the block.

"That is unacceptable to have not a speed bump, not a light, not a stop sign for ... damn near three blocks," she said.

No information has been released about what led up to the crash.