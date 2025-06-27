Watch CBS News
Woman arrested in Spain in connection with Philadelphia murder investigation

By Jessica MacAulay

A woman identified as a person of interest in a 21-year-old's death in Philadelphia has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Spain and will face murder charges, according to police.

Philadelphia police announced Friday that Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Spain on Thursday – more than a month after she was identified as a person of interest in the death of 21-year-old Yuleisy Carolina Torrelles Martinez.

Sanchez-Reyes will be extradited to Philadelphia, where she will face murder charges and other related offenses, police said.

According to investigators, in April, a group of friends called the Philadelphia Police Department concerned that they hadn't seen Martinez in a couple of days. Police met with the friends and obtained a warrant to search Martinez's apartment, which was in the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue. 

During the search, authorities say they found Martinez's body stabbed multiple times, wrapped up in a shower curtain and trash bags, and placed inside a futon. The 21-year-old's death was then investigated as a homicide. Days later, police identified Sanchez-Reyes as a person of interest in the case.

It's still unclear how the two women knew each other.

