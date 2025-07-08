Philadelphia fire officials believe deadly Nicetown rowhome collapse was gas explosion

Gas explosion believed to be cause of deadly rowhome collapse in Philadelphia

Gas explosion believed to be cause of deadly rowhome collapse in Philadelphia

Gas explosion believed to be cause of deadly rowhome collapse in Philadelphia

A deadly rowhome collapse in the city's Nicetown neighborhood last month was ruled a gas explosion, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The city's Fire Marshal's Office was unable to find the origin of the June 29 house collapse due to the damage, a fire department spokesperson said on Monday.

Three rowhomes partially collapsed, and at least seven properties were affected after an explosion on the 1900 block of West Bristol Street shortly before 5 a.m. on June 29, according to the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections.

A woman was killed and two others were injured in the gas explosion. Dozens of nearby residents were forced to evacuate.

Neighbors said they're thankful no more lives were lost.

"Looking at it, you would be surprised," one neighbor said. "It's scary. It has you like, (thinking) do you even want to stay on this block? Do you even want to continue to live here because what happened? Could it happen again?"

Last month, Richard Kuprewicz, a pipeline safety expert, told CBS News Philadelphia that explosions of this magnitude are often fueled by gas. In the past six years, there have been at least two other rowhome explosions.

"You know, some of the gas lines, especially in Pennsylvania, are of a material that doesn't handle aging well, like cast iron," Kuprewicz said.