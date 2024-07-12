Mother of South Philadelphia Dollar Tree assault victim speaks out: "It's traumatizing for her"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mother of the victim of an assault at a Dollar Tree in South Philadelphia is speaking out on the incident that made national headlines.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she felt compelled to talk because she wasn't pleased with how Philadelphia Police handled the investigation before her daughter posted a video that went viral.

"They didn't take this case seriously in the beginning," the victim's mother told CBS News Philadelphia. "They didn't take the case seriously until my daughter posted her video."

The video shows her 20-year-old daughter, chasing after the man who she said assaulted her with a body fluid.

It happened on June 23, but the video was posted more than two weeks later. It was reshared thousands of times, including by Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.

"It's traumatizing for her," the mother said how the incident has affected her daughter. "It's hard for everyone in my house."

The concerned mother told CBS News Philadelphia her daughter was in the store for about 10 minutes when the man snuck up from behind.

"They were about to go when he got too close to her and was already doing it," she said.

Around the same time the video was posted on July 9, police sent out an advisory, asking for the public's help finding the suspect, who was caught on a store security camera.

The next day a man, who police identified as Gary Miles, 35, turned himself in. He faces several charges including indecent assault, open lewdness and harassment.

We also started digging and found Miles has been arrested at least four times since 2011 in Pennsylvania. He pleaded guilty to charges that included indecent exposure, indecent assault and felony burglary.

"It's insane the kind of perverts who are in the streets doing this again and again and again," the mother said. "I think it's because law enforcement is not too strict with them. I feel that's why I'm here. I feel they have to be more strict and give them more time in jail."

Laquisha Anthony with the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence formerly known as Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR), said the incident is a reminder of the prevalence of sexual violence in the community. She also said this type of violence can have a profound impact on the victims.

"There's an array of different things that can impact a survivor of sexual violence. It can be post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and severe anxiety," she said. "As you heard in her voice, it sounded as if this was an event that she was really upset by this experience as anyone would be.

She added perpetrators of sexual violence are not always committing the act because of a sexual attraction for the victim, but because it's another way to exert power and dominance over the person.

As for the victim's mother, she is now on a mission to get justice for her daughter and said she won't stop until there's change.

"I want all of these kinds of cases to get justice. I am going to fight for it," she said.

Philadelphia Police also sent a statement in response to the allegation the department didn't take the case seriously. It reads in part: "We take all reports of crimes seriously, and this case was thoroughly investigated, leading to the arrest of the defendant."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, the following resources are available to help:

PAVE: Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment: The organization founded by survivor Angela Rose uses education and action to shatter the silence of sexual violence through targeted social, educational and legislative tactics.

National Sexual Violence Resource Center: The NSVRC's Mission is to provide leadership in preventing and responding to sexual violence through collaboration, sharing and creating resources, and promoting research.

SurvJustice: Decreases the prevalence of sexual violence by assisting survivors, empowering activists, and supporting institutions.

RAINN The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network is the nation's largest anti-sexual assault organization.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, it's not your fault. You are not alone. Help is available 24/7 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE and online.rainn.org. Both are free, available 24/7, and anonymous.

Darkness to Light

works to prevent child sexual abuse by raising awareness of the prevalence and consequences of child sexual abuse by educating adults about the steps they can take to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to the reality of child sexual abuse.