Police provide photos of man accused of indecent assault at South Philadelphia Dollar Tree

Man critical after Philadelphia shooting, Allentown fire forces families out their homes, more news

Man critical after Philadelphia shooting, Allentown fire forces families out their homes, more news

Man critical after Philadelphia shooting, Allentown fire forces families out their homes, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New photos provided by police show a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault of a female at a Dollar Tree in South Philadelphia in late June.

Investigators said the indecent assault happened at the Dollar Tree located at 56 East Snyder Ave on June 23.

Philadelphia Police Department

Dollar Tree employees told investigators that the man shown in the photo above frequents the Snyder Plaza and the I-95 underpass, where they believe he parks his car.

The man is roughly 25-30 years old, according to police, with a dark complexion, a receding hairline and a full beard and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers. He is 6 feet tall and stocky, police said.

Anyone with information about this man's identity is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously.