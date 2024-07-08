Watch CBS News
Man drowns while tubing in Delaware River over 4th of July weekend

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man drowned while tubing in the Delaware River in Easton, Pennsylvania, over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek identified the 53-year-old as Gary M. Conley of Forks Township, Northampton County. 

Conley was sitting in a pool tube in the Delaware River near Boileau Avenue when he was submerged underwater and didn't come back to the surface, Lysek said in a press release.

The 53-year-old was pulled to shore by bystanders who began life-saving measures. Emergency medical services took Conley to St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus where he eventually died from complications on Sunday. 

It's unclear if Conley intended to go underwater at the time, however, the Northampton County Coroner's Office ruled the 53-year-old's death as accidental.

