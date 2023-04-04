Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral held for Simon Gratz student killed on way to school

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Funeral held for Simon Gratz High School student shot, killed while walking to school
Funeral held for Simon Gratz High School student shot, killed while walking to school 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The community comes together to say goodbye to a teenager who was shot and killed while walking to school last week

Fifteen-year-old Devin Weedon was a 10th grader at Simon Gratz High School. He is the 18th Philadelphia School District student killed this year.

Family and friends gathered at Weedon's funeral Tuesday morning at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church.

Police are looking for four suspects who they say killed Weedon during an attempted robbery.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 1:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.