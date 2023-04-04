Funeral held for Simon Gratz student killed on way to school

Funeral held for Simon Gratz High School student shot, killed while walking to school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The community comes together to say goodbye to a teenager who was shot and killed while walking to school last week.

Fifteen-year-old Devin Weedon was a 10th grader at Simon Gratz High School. He is the 18th Philadelphia School District student killed this year.

Family and friends gathered at Weedon's funeral Tuesday morning at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church.

Police are looking for four suspects who they say killed Weedon during an attempted robbery.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.