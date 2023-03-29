4 suspects wanted after student killed near Simon Gratz High School
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted after the death of a 15-year-old sophomore on the way to Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter Tuesday, police say. They're asking for the public's help.
Police say the motive appears to be a robbery after finding 15-year-old Devin Weedon with a gunshot wound to the chest and he later succumbed to his injuries.
Mastery Charter Schools' Simon Gratz Campus was closed Wednesday and called it "a day of healing."
There's a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction, police say.
The shooting was caught on camera Tuesday near a furniture store at 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.
Police say the sophomore was approached by three people wearing all black, a fight broke out and a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the chest, killing him.
Officials are urging the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-8477.
for more features.