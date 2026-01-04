Funeral for Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew Snook to impact traffic near University of Delaware Monday

On Monday, Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook will be laid to rest, nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed while working inside the Wilmington DMV.

Significant traffic delays are expected around the University of Delaware's campus in Newark, where a public visitation and celebration of life for Snook will take place at the Bob Carpenter Center.

The visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the facility on College Avenue, followed by a law enforcement pass and review at 12:45 p.m. The memorial service for Snook is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and will be followed by a private internment ceremony.

Snook's memorial service will be livestreamed by Delaware State Police on their YouTube channel.

Traffic advisory and parking information

The Delaware Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for New Castle County ahead of Snook's funeral. I-95 south between the Route 1 and Route 896 interchanges will close temporarily starting around 6:30 a.m. Drivers should prepare for "significant delays on numerous roads," DelDOT said.

Roads around the Bob Carpenter Center should be avoided.

University of Delaware Police, Newark Police and DelDot crews will help direct traffic around the campus Monday. Parking at the Bob Carpenter Center is limited, and once the main lot is full, drivers will be directed to overflow lots.

Delaware State Police said the university might operate shuttle buses to bring mourners from those lots to the Bob Carpenter Center.

"He didn't deserve this at all"

In the days following Snook's death, law enforcement and the local community came together to support the young trooper's family and honor his life.

Snook was just 34 when he died. He is survived by his wife, Lauren, and their daughter Letty, along with his parents and siblings.

"He lived his life with integrity and heart, and that is how we choose to remember him," Lauren Snook said at a vigil in Hockessin, Delaware last week.

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are raising money for Snook's family through T-shirt and sweatshirt sales, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage on Snook's home.

"He didn't deserve this at all," said Heather Morris. "We were really close, as most people know. He's such a good dad. He's just a good person."

Police identified the gunman who killed Snook as 44-year-old Rahman Rose. Rose, whose motivation for the shooting is still unknown, was shot through a window and killed by New Castle County police.