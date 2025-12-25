Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports selling shirts to benefit family of Delaware trooper killed in DMV shooting

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are selling T-shirts and sweatshirts to raise money for the family of Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook, who was shot and killed on the job earlier this week.

The T-shirt is available for $32 on the Barstool Sports website. A hoodie is $48.

Portnoy said on social media that 100% of the proceeds will go to Snook's family and he plans to match all the money that's raised.

Portnoy wrote that he knows money doesn't lessen families' pain but that he recently met with three widows who have received donations in the past.

"All of them said despite the tragedy they can't put into words how much our support meant to them," he said on social media. "We're asking for help 1 more time."

As of Thursday night, nearly $500,000 has been raised for the family including the match, Portnoy said on X.

Police said Snook was working an overtime assignment at the Division of Motor Vehicles building on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington when a gunman entered the building and shot him. Snook was hailed as a hero for pushing others out of harm's way after being shot.

A New Castle County police officer shot the suspected shooter, who died, according to state police.

A 10-year veteran of the department, Snook was born and raised in Delaware and attended Saint Mark's High School in Wilmington. He later attended the University of Maryland and was on the wrestling team.

Snook leaves behind a wife and a 1-year-old daughter. A "Help a Hero" fundraiser started by the Delaware State Troopers Association has already raised $226,868.

"His life was cut short by senseless violence," Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. William D. Crotty said on Tuesday. "His last actions were that of a hero, a hero who saved lives today while sacrificing his own."