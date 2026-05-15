Friday in Philadelphia region starts chilly, but then temps get warmer. Here's the weather forecast.

It will be a chilly start to Friday in the Philadelphia region with widespread temps in the 40s, but afternoon temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s under a mix of sun & clouds.

You can leave your umbrella at home; in fact, it may be a good day to wash the car, as the overall chance for showers will be very low over the next four to five days.

Clouds break for sunshine on Friday, and we go back to the 70s. Then, the 80s return on Saturday with 90 degrees possible on Sunday.

Much of Philadelphia region in severe drought

We need the rain! The weekly drought monitor was released on Thursday, and we now have over 60% of our area in SEVERE drought. That's a 3-of-5 on the drought index. The bad news is that we do not anticipate any impactful rain events over the next four to five days, but the good news is the temps will be ramping up, which is great if you're ready for more summer-like conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

Weather forecast for PGA Championship

Let's get to the PGA Championship — greens will be drying out significantly by the weekend, so expect those putts to be rolling extremely fast!

CBS News Philadelphia

If you have any plans, whether to go to Aronimink Golf Club or just host a watching event at home, the weather will be great for either. Maybe even a bit on the hot side, but we're not expecting rain, storms or any significant wind.

NEXT big weather changes

Next week will bring a stretch of days in the 90s, including a run at some records by midweek.

On Wednesday, our forecast is 93 degrees, which is 1 degree shy of the record high, while our low temperature forecast is 72 degrees, which is actually a degree warmer than the record warmest low temp on the day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday night and Thursday will likely bring our next big change of rain/storms, as well as cooler temps by the end of the week. Your NEXT WEATHER team will keep you posted.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouds to sun. High 71, low 49.

Saturday: Beautiful. High 82, low 52.

Sunday: Getting hot. High 89, low 65.

Monday: Sunny and hot. High 91, low 65.

Tuesday: Very hot. High 93, low 68.

Wednesday: Scattered evening storms. High 93, low 72.

Thursday: Shower, thunderstorm. High 80, low 67.

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