Mostly sunny Friday in Philadelphia region, chance of rain at night. Here's the weather forecast.

Highs will be in the mid-60s on Friday in the Philadelphia region, so it will be great sweatshirt weather, along with sunshine during the day, followed by increasing clouds and finally some evening rain.

Most of your day will be dry, including your early evening plans.

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A weakening cold front will pass through the area Friday night around midnight with a few showers, knocking the temperatures back even further for the weekend with highs only in the low 60s.

CBS News Philadelphia

It looks nice for the Broad Street Run with temperatures Sunday morning in the mid 40s and sunny and dry conditions.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Sunny. High 67, low 47.

Saturday: Clouding up. High 62, low 48.

Sunday: Cool, sunny. High 63, Low 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 72, low 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, low 58.

Wednesday: Showers. High 75, low 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 71, low 54.

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