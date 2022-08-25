Watch CBS News
Online grocery delivery service FreshDirect leaving Philadelphia Market

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you buy your groceries online, you'll soon have one less place to shop for food. FreshDirect says it's leaving the Philadelphia market.

Next Friday is the last day you can place an order.

FreshDirect explained the move, saying it wants to focus on serving its home market in New York City.

Forty workers will be laid off in the area, according to a filing with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

