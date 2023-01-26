Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles' Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce to talk NFC title game preps

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're three days away from the NFC championship game between the Eagles and the 49ers. The press conferences are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the player above. 

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce and other players will speak to the media Thursday afternoon. 

  • What: Eagles press conference
  • When: Thursday, Jan. 26
  • Time: 12:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.