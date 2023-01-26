Eagles' Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce to talk NFC title game preps
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're three days away from the NFC championship game between the Eagles and the 49ers. The press conferences are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the player above.
Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce and other players will speak to the media Thursday afternoon.
- What: Eagles press conference
- When: Thursday, Jan. 26
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above
