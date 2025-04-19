Franklin Square in Philadelphia welcomes spring with Opening Day celebration full of family fun

Franklin Square in Philadelphia kicks off spring with opening day celebration full of family fun

Spring has officially arrived in the city, and families flocked to Franklin Square on Saturday to celebrate the park's spring Opening Day with music, crafts and plenty of sunshine.

The event drew hundreds of children and their parents, many of whom joined in a pop-up dance party. Six-year-old Amelia Hammill especially enjoyed playing bubble tag.

"It's fun!" she said.

Her father, Matt Hammill, was grateful for the chance to enjoy the outdoors after a long, cold stretch.

"Spring's finally here, and we finally got some good weather and get to have them out here and exercise and have some fun," he said.

Just steps away from the dance party, little ones lined up with baskets in hand for the Hop-Along Trail, a colorful Easter egg stroll that ended with a chance to take a picture with the Easter bunny.

Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia — the organization behind the event — helped guide kids down the path and said the spring reopening is a special moment each year.

"We're thrilled that spring feels like it's finally here! This is Franklin Square's time," she said.

Four-year-old Grant Miles was among the young visitors who found joy in more than just the candy. After scooping up some treats, he ran toward the seasonal celebrity.

"Good to see you, Easter Bunny!" he said.

The event also included Earth Day-themed activities, with children making nature-inspired crafts such as paper birds and flowers. Families also took advantage of the park's classic attractions — playing rounds of mini golf, riding the historic carousel and pausing to take in the season's first fountain show.

For those who missed the day's festivities, Zoey Lee had a simple review: "I would tell them it looks cool!"