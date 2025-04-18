Sun/cloud mix, from warm to warmer weather in the Philadelphia area. Here's the forecast.

From warm to warmer weather in the Philadelphia region this weekend

From warm to warmer weather in the Philadelphia region this weekend

Saturday will be a warm day across the region with upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

It'll also remain breezy through the day Saturday with southwesterly winds from 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.

A cold front will approach from the northwest Saturday evening and produce a small chance for a few stray showers, but mainly over the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. As the cold front sweeps through the Delaware Valley toward the coast, it'll be mainly rain free and only open up a slightly cooler flow out of the west and northwest for Easter Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will start in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees before warming back to around 70 degrees Sunday afternoon. Overall, Easter Sunday looks very nice with just a little more cloud cover hanging around through the day.

Into next week, temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the middle 60s Monday afternoon before another cold front offers up a small chance of showers Monday night.

That cold front will then usher in a great string of days for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Warm and breezy. High of 83, low of 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High of 70, low of 59.

Monday: Cooler, shower late. High of 66, low of 50.

Tuesday: Warmth returns. High of 76, low of 66.

Wednesday: Nice and sunny. High of 76, low of 52.

Thursday: Continued warmth. High of 75, low of 52.

Friday: Chance showers. High of 69, low of 52.

