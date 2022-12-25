Triple shooting in Hunting Park leaves 1 dead: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section leaves one man dead and another in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near Franklin And Cayuga Streets.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the back twice, transported to Albert Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot five times; twice in the back and two times in the lower legs. He is currently in critical condition at Temple Hospital.
A 43-year-old man was twice shot in the right chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle where he was placed in stable condition. A weapon was also recovered from him, police say.
No arrests were made, authorities say.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.