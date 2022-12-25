Watch CBS News
Crime

Triple shooting in Hunting Park leaves 1 dead: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 24, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 24, 2022 (AM) 03:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section leaves one man dead and another in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near Franklin And Cayuga Streets.

triple-shooting-in-hunting-park-leaves-1-dead-police-2.jpg

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back twice, transported to Albert Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot five times; twice in the back and two times in the lower legs. He is currently in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

A 43-year-old man was twice shot in the right chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle where he was placed in stable condition. A weapon was also recovered from him, police say.

No arrests were made, authorities say.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 12:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.