Philadelphia legend Fran Dunphy reunites with former player at 110th anniversary of Big Brothers Big Sisters

How the relationship between a legendary Philly coach and former player grew bigger than basketball

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America hosted its national conference in Philadelphia this week. The longtime mentorship organization is celebrating its 110-year anniversary.

For decades, the organization has paired mentors with young people to help set them up for success. And there's few better examples of that than the relationship between a retired college coach and one of his former players.

The relationship between coach Fran Dunphy and Steve Nesmith started 46 years ago when Nesmith was a high school student.

Dunphy coached a young Nesmith at Malvern Prep and later on at American University. It's where Dunphy became more than just a coach but also a Big Brother.

"I can still hear Coach Dunphy in my mind: Be strong, don't give up, there's always tomorrow," Nesmith said.

"I admire what he has accomplished. He is truly a good man, which means everything to me," Dunphy said.

Dunphy went on to coach at the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University and La Salle University, becoming the all-time winningest coach in Philadelphia Big 5 history. He retired this year.

Nesmith and Dunphy reunited at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's national conference in Philadelphia.

Dunphy has been part of the organization for years.

Both are now reflecting on their 40 years of friendship and the impact they've had on each other's lives.

"What I learned from Coach Dunphy, not just as a coach but in life, and I obtained life experiences through being around this gentleman, listening to him, because it was never about basketball," Nesmith said.

Dunphy added, "There's something inside him that says, I want to do this, I want to get better, I want to be the best person I can be so, yeah, maybe I had a little role, but I wouldn't ever minimize what he's done on his own."

CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, Marcus Allen, said Dunphy and Nesmith's story is one of countless examples of the difference a mentor can have on the lives of young people.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters is here to not create potential in kids, we are here to protect it," Allen said.

As for Dunphy and Nesmith, the two may have helped each other win basketball games, but they also helped each other win at life.