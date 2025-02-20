Fran Dunphy, La Salle men's basketball coach and Philadelphia hoops legend, to retire at end of season

La Salle University men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy, the all-time winningest coach in Philadelphia Big 5 history, will retire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The university announced on Thursday that Dunphy, 76, will become a special assistant to the president at La Salle and has agreed to a lifetime contract in that role.

La Salle says a national search will begin immediately to find Dunphy's successor. The university will honor Dunphy during La Salle's game against Duquesne University on Wednesday, Feb. 26. at John Glaser Arena.

Dunphy is the only coach in Big 5 history to run multiple men's basketball programs. He's been the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania (1989-06), Temple University (2006-19) and La Salle (2022-25), where he played from 1967-70 in college. He's 623-376 during his time as a head coach.

In the 2024-25 season under Dunphy, the Explorers are 12-15 overall and second-to-last in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

"On behalf of La Salle and the entire Philadelphia basketball community, we are thankful for Fran Dunphy's incredible service, dedication, and integrity on and off the court. He has touched the lives of so many as a role model and as a father figure to his student-athletes," La Salle president Dr. Daniel J. Allen said in a news release. "I look forward to continuing to work directly with Fran in his new advisory role and be part of another chapter of his legendary career."

