Juvenile recovering after Northeast Philadelphia rec center shooting, police say

A juvenile girl is recovering after she was shot at a recreation center in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

Investigators were notified about a shooting at the Fox Chase Recreation Center, which is located at 7901 Ridgeway Street, just before 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia police said a juvenile girl was shot at the rec center and then brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by medics. The girl is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police did not immediately provide the girl's approximate age.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and no arrests have been made yet. The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is overseeing the case.