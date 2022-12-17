4 cases of Legionnaires disease reported in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Health officials in Camden County are investigating four cases of Legionnaires disease in Pennsauken.

The cases were reported on Friday.

"Right now, the overall risk of Legionnaires' disease among residents or visitors to Pennsauken is low," Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said in a news release. "And most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not develop the disease. However, people over the age of 50, especially those who smoke cigarettes, or people who have certain medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk for Legionnaires' disease."

Officials are working to identify where those individuals may have been exposed to the bacteria.

They recommend anyone in the area who develops symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath be evaluated by a doctor.

Legionnaires disease is not spread from person to person but is contracted through small droplets of water-containing bacteria.