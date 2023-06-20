South Jersey family hoping to make playgrounds safer for children with food allergies

New effort underway in South Jersey to make playgrounds safer for children with food allergies

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A new effort is underway in South Jersey to make playgrounds safer for children with food allergies.

Signs are now going up in some playgrounds to raise awareness about the danger of an allergy being triggered by just touching something that has traces of food on it.

It's a project of love for one family.

It might look like innocent fun, but a playground can be especially dangerous for 4-year-old Michael Beal who's highly allergic to all sorts of foods.

"He'll break out everywhere, he has trouble breathing, it's really scary to watch," Cayleigh Beal, Michael's older sister, said.

Cayleigh Beal says it's not just from eating food he's allergic to – even touching a surface can trigger a reaction.

"Like a kid who ate a peanut butter jelly sandwich touches the slide, you don't see peanut butter on it, but there are invisible particles then he touches the same slide," Cayleigh Beal said.

Micheal's mother, Theresa, says it started when he was a baby.

"Sometimes he looks like his skin was burned. That's from touching something that's an immediate allergen for him," Theresa Beal said.

That's why the family usually wipes down equipment before he plays.

Now Cayleigh Beal is putting up signs at playgrounds in Medford – alerting people about ways to keep everyone safe like limiting food to tables and wiping up after eating.

"We have the signs going up at every single playground in town," Cayleigh Beal said.

Doctors say with a growing number of children developing food allergies, efforts like this to keep parks safer will become more important.

"One in 13 children has food allergies, so we know we're not the only family that worries," Theresa Beal said.

The mother added the family was especially touched when their daughter wanted to do something for her little brother.

"Absolutely love it, I'm very proud of her," Theresa Beal said. "I love that she's bringing awareness."

Cayleigh Beal came up with the signs for her girl scout gold award project

"They want you to do something you're passionate about, so mine was inspired by my brother," Cayleigh Beal said.

"Even that little bit of information can help save him or somebody else," she added.

The CDC says the number of children with food allergies, especially to peanuts, has doubled.