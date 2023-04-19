Foo Fighters announce new album "But Here We Are"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Foo Fighters will have new music to play at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park this September. The band on Wednesday announced its 11th studio album "But Here We Are," and released its first single, "Rescued."

The album will be released on June 2.

"But Here We Are" is Foo Fighters' first album without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year.

This Is Happening Now.

From the Album ‘But Here We Are’

Available June 2

In a news release posted on their website, Foo Fighters described the album as a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year."

The band says the 10-song album will "run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between."

"But Here We Are" is Foo Fighters' first album since their 2021 release "Medicine At Midnight."

The record was co-produced by Foo Fighters and Greg Kurstin.

Here's the full tracklist.