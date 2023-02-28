Foo Fighters to play Sea.Hear.Now, announce spring concerts

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBS) -- Foo Fighters are coming to Asbury Park in September. The rock band will headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17 in Asbury Park.

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to headline the Sunday night slate. The Killers are the Saturday night headliner.

Mt. Joy, a band from Philadelphia, is also scheduled to play at the festival.

Joining the Foo Fighters, The Killers and Mt. Joy are Weezer, Greta Van Fleet and The Beach Boys. The festival has a full lineup on its website along with ticket information and more.

Earlier this year, the Foo Fighters said they'll continue as a band after last year's death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the band wrote on Instagram. "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together."

The band said it will be a "different band going forward" after Hawkins' death.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters announced Tuesday three new headlining spring 2023 concerts.

The shows are in May and June in Gilford, New Hampshire; Rogers, Arkansas and Pelham, Alabama.

The band is also playing Boston Calling Music Festival, Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Ottawa Bluesfest, Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass.