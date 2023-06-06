Flyers trade Ivan Provorov to Blue Jackets in 3-team trade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Danny Briere has made his first major move as the Flyers' general manager. The Flyers on Tuesday traded Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal.

The Flyers acquired goalie Cal Petersen, defenseman Sean Walker and defensive prospect Helge Grans, as well as a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Kings.

From Columbus, the Flyers received the Kings' first-round pick (22nd overall) and a conditional second-round pick. The Blue Jackets must inform the Flyers which year they decide to trade the conditional pick -- 2024 or 2025 -- immediately after the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft for the conditional second-rounder.

Los Angeles will retain 30% of Provorov's contract in the deal and receive defenseman Kevin Connauton and forward Hayden Hodgson from the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets received the Kings' first-rounder during a midseason trade involving goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

The Flyers now have two first-round picks in this year's NHL draft: seventh overall and 22.

Provorov has two years left on a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension he signed in 2019.

The 26-year-old scored six goals and 27 points in 82 games last season with a minus-17 rating. In January, Provorov boycotted the Flyers' Pride Night celebration, refusing to participate in warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys.

The Flyers drafted Provorov with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft.

At times with the Flyers, Provorov looked like a top-pair defenseman, especially during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season when he was paired with Matt Niskanen. Provorov scored 13 goals and 36 points in 69 games, while averaging 25 minutes per night.

However, after Niskanen retired, Provorov struggled in 2020-21. The Flyers traded for Ryan Ellis in the summer of 2021, but the righty defender only played four games.

Ultimately, Provorov wasn't consistent enough in Philadelphia and he'll get a fresh start in Columbus.

Provorov is the first domino to fall in the Flyers' rebuild.

The Flyers hired Keith Jones and made Briere the full-time GM last month, joining head coach John Tortorella in paving "a fresh path forward."

Peterson, 28, has two years left on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. Last season, the goalie had a 3.75 goals-against average and .868 save percentage in 10 games. He has a career .905 save percentage in 101 NHL games.

Walker is a right-handed defender with 232 career games. Last season, he played in 70 games for the Kings, scoring three goals and 13 points.

Grans was the 35th overall pick by Los Angeles in 2020.