Fans take advantage of deep discounts on Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers gear at annual summer sale

Rifling through racks, shoppers were on the hunt Wedneday for deep discounts inside Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia.

"I got a sick throwback sweatshirt for 70% off and another sweatshirt," said Ryan Knarr, a Sixers fan.

For Knarr, Christmas came early. He crossed several items off his list after stepping inside the arena for the annual summertime sale.

"I got some nice City Edition pants, got a couple of jerseys for some friends as well, so just unbelievable deals. Really cool that the Sixers do this every year," Knarr said.

Some fans started lining up well before the doors opened at noon. Shoppers saw discounts up to 90% off Flyers and Sixers merchandise.

"Oh, it's a beautiful thing. A very beautiful thing," said Charles Conway.

"Hey, I love getting a good sale and stocking up for the next season coming up," Cara Ozlek said.

"I've been coming since 2010, and I always have good finds here," Bernie Perlman said.

Perlman and Ozlek have turned the annual sale into a fun tradition. They shop for jerseys, shirts and hats for themselves and their friends.

"I found a few baby [Joel] Embiid jerseys, and I have friends that are dying for the black Flyers jerseys, and I might grab a couple more," Perlman said.

Officials say the idea behind the sale is to help shed last year's items and make room for new merch, including highly anticipated jerseys.

"I wanted a LeBron jersey and [Jaylen] Brown jersey, but they're not here yet," Conway said.

The King has many Sixers fans desperate to get their hands on his new jersey, and we're told they're coming soon.

"We will be having some of that on hand. We're very excited for that. We hear the fans and we know they are looking for it, and we're excited for the king to be in Philly," said Georgieann Michels, vice president of marketing.

The sale continues Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.