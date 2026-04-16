Comcast Spectacor unveils exact location of new shared arena with Flyers, Sixers and WNBA teams

The exact location of the new shared arena between the Flyers, 76ers and the city's WNBA expansion team has been decided: where the Spectrum once stood in South Philadelphia.

Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment plan to build the new arena in the southeast corner of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue next to SEPTA's Broad Street Line, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The construction timeline is about three years and the hope is to have the Philadelphia WNBA team debut at the arena in 2030, a spokesperson said.

Xfinity Mobile Arena, which broke ground in 1994 and opened in 1996, would be demolished once the new arena is completed.

Comcast Spectacor and HBSE announced plans to build a new shared arena as part of a 50/50 partnership in January 2025. It came after the Sixers' plans to build a new arena in Market East fell through.

Mayor Cherelle Parker came out in support of the new arena at the time, calling it a "win, win, win, win for Philadelphia."

Comcast Spectacor owns naming rights for the arena and owns a minority stake in the Sixers.

Xfinity Mobile Arena changed its name from Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 1, 2025, through the 2030-31 season.

The iconic Spectrum opened in 1967 and was home to the Flyers and Sixers until 1996, when the then-CoreStates Center opened.

The arena remained open until 2009 and was demolished in 2010. After the Flyers and Sixers moved, the Spectrum hosted the AHL's Phantoms, Arena Football League's Soul and the KiXX of the NISL, as well as concerts and other events.

Pearl Jam closed down the Spectrum with four concerts in five nights in October 2009.