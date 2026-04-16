A South Jersey dry cleaner is washing away its Penguin name for Flyers' long-awaited return to NHL playoffs

A South Jersey dry cleaner is temporarily washing away its name ahead of the Flyers' long-awaited return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In anticipation of the Battle of Pennsylvania, Penguin Cleaners in Collingswood renamed itself to Flyers Cleaners for the duration of the orange and black's first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The dry cleaning company is located at 1008 Haddon Road and has already put its penguin mascot in proper attire.

Here's a photo shared by Penguin Flyers Cleaners showing the mascot with a black Flyers jersey.

Penguin Cleaners

The Flyers are back in the NHL playoffs for the first time in six years, finishing in third place in the Metropolitan Division and securing a first-round matchup with the Penguins.

While the NHL has yet to release the full first-round schedule, the best-of-seven series will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

When the series returns to Philadelphia for Game 3, it will be the Flyers' first home playoff game since April 22, 2018, which was also against the Penguins. Sean Couturier scored a hat trick and five points on a torn MCL that day, but the Pens eliminated the Flyers with an 8-5 win in Game 6.

The last time the Flyers were in the postseason was 2019-20, when COVID-19 forced the playoffs to be played in a bubble.

There will be no bubble this time. The only bubbles involved will be at Flyers Cleaners in Collingswood.