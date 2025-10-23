Philadelphia Flyers lose 2-1 against Ottawa Senators as Linus Ullmark makes 22 saves

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves after allowing a goal on Philadelphia's first shot and the Ottawa Senators rallied to beat the Flyers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Tyson Foerster beat Ullmark 29 seconds for Philadelphia's only goal. Late in the game, Ullmark stopped Travis Konecny's slap shot.

Michael Amadio tied it midway through the first, and Ottawa took the lead early in the second on Olle Lycksell's first goal with the Senators.

Lycksell was drafted 168th overall by the Flyers in 2017. He played 45 games for Philadelphia before signing with the Senators this summer.

Dan Vladar made 31 saves for Philadelphia.

Ottawa finished 2-1-1 on a four-game homestand, while the Flyers remained winless on the road.

Philadelphia played its lone road game in a 10-game span. The Flyers opened the season with two games on the road, then played four straight at home. Their next five are at home.

Up next

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Saturday.

Senators: At Washington on Saturday night.