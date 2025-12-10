Flu, COVID cases surge as holiday shopping, gatherings fuel spread in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

With respiratory infections increasing, lots of people are getting sick, according to health officials. Health experts say the holiday season is prime for contagious illnesses to spread in crowded locations like malls, airports and holiday parties.

Cases of influenza have closed in on 2 million cases nationwide already, and more than 700 deaths.

South Jersey native, Jayme Bundy, is back to wrapping holiday gifts after recovering from a bout with COVID.

"It was almost like I was having an out-of-body experience. Like I didn't feel myself at all," Bundy said.

Bundy got sick with a fever and congestion right after Thanksgiving when she was around hundreds of people while working at the Cherry Hill Mall.

Maps from the CDC show a growing number of people are getting the flu, COVID and RSV in Pennsylvania, Delaware and especially in New Jersey.

"Everybody's sick right now. Five of my coworkers are sick. Head colds, congestion, can't talk, just feel terrible," Bundy said.

New Jersey had a big spike in flu cases.

CBS News Philadelphia

According to the health department, November recorded more than 2,000 cases — 542 cases were reported the same time last year, and in 2023, 1,086 cases.

"We are seeing patients with flu being hospitalized at this point, and we do have concerns about that," Dr. Martin Topiel, with Virtua Health, said.

Topiel said it's the season for contagious infections.

"We've had recent Thanksgiving holidays, holiday parties, change in the temperature outside. And so there's been a lot of interaction," Topiel said.

Topiel says the spike in flu cases could also be because fewer people are getting vaccinated — and this year's influenza vaccine isn't as protective as years past, but it's still recommended.

"The vaccine should still be effective, reducing hospitalization incidents, reducing the seriousness of the infection," Topiel said.

Now that she's recovered, Bundy's house is ready for more holiday festivities. She's hoping to avoid more illnesses. Topiel got a flu shot and says she should have included the COVID vaccine.

Doctors say it's not too late to get the flu or COVID vaccine. People in high risk groups are being advised to take precautions when in crowded indoor locations.