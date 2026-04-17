Flyers' return to playoffs forces Florence + the Machine to move "Everybody Scream" concert to Atlantic City

While the "Dog Days Are Over" for the Flyers, a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs does come with consequences. Music fans hoping to see Florence + the Machine next weekend in Philadelphia are out of luck.

But the good news is, Florence Welch and her band will be performing an hour's drive away instead.

Florence + the Machine is relocating its April 25 "Everybody Scream Tour" concert scheduled at Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly to the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ticketholders for the Philadelphia show will automatically receive a refund and will be notified of a presale opportunity for the A.C. show via email, Live Nation said in a news release.

The English indie rock band was forced to change venues because of the Flyers' long-awaited return to the NHL playoffs.

The Flyers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Florence is currently on tour in North America on her sixth album, "Everybody Scream," released last October.

A presale for the Atlantic City concert will go live at 10 a.m. on Monday and the tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.