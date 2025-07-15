Flooding in Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, prompts multiple rescues, property damage

Residents clean up after rain floods roads, yards in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Parts of the Lehigh Valley saw torrential downpours Monday night, which led to flooding. Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, was hit particularly hard.

Mary Klingman has lived in Center Valley, a community within the township, for 25 years, and said she has never seen flooding to this degree.

The National Weather Service says 6 inches of rain fell in Center Valley on Monday.

As the storm moved through, water filled her front yard and then her backyard, which ultimately overwhelmed her koi pond. Tuesday morning, she went out with a fishing net and a bucket.

"I caught the big koi and five more, but in my adventure last night, there was one laying in the driveway, one laying on the sidewalk and three in the grass that I found that weren't in water, but they all survived," Klingman said.

Klingman said she has water damage in her basement and garage.

Upper Saucon Township's emergency management coordinator said Route 309 took the brunt of the flooding. He said five cars were disabled there, and first responders made three water rescues.

There was minor property damage reported in the township, he added, but no injuries or deaths. He thanked the local and state mutual aid partners for their help.