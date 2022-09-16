Watch what happens when Eagles' Fletcher Cox takes the mic to rookie Jordan Davis

See what happens when Eagles' Fletcher Cox takes the mic

See what happens when Eagles' Fletcher Cox takes the mic

See what happens when Eagles' Fletcher Cox takes the mic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Monday, primetime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Birds got the win in Week 1 last Sunday, but they have some work to do before their home opener.

Beefy and mountainous.

NFL analyst Lance Zeirlen used those words to describe the Eagles' 2022 first-round pick. Back in the spring, Zeirlen also said that same player has the ability to be one of the best run stuffers in football the minute he plays.

In Week 1 against the Lions, the Birds' offense looked pretty good. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown on point. Mile Sanders was back. Hurts on the ground was impressive.

But, the Birds did not have a great defensive effort. It wasn't all bad, however.

In his 22 snaps, big rookie Jordan Davis made a positive impact.

In fact, Davis stood out so much that his own teammates wanted to know how.

So CBS Philadelphia gave long-time Birds defensive tackle Fletcher Cox a microphone on Thursday.

"It was crazy," Davis said. "I was playing out there with my guy Fletcher Cox. You know, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Marlon (Tuipulotu), man, it was fun. It was a fun experience. I got a great group of guys to help lead me and push me in the right direction."

Today I let @eagles Fletcher Cox take the mic to hit Jordan Davis with a few questions.



Fletch can take my job but I can’t take his (not enough mass). @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/F1L8PZSRIe — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 15, 2022

"Once you get the first drive jitters out -- I always get the first drive jitters but once you get those out and you start putting your hands on somebody, you start feeling more comfortable. And then seeing guys like Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams making plays out there, it makes you feel a little bit more comfortable and makes you feel like, 'Oh shoot, I got to do something too.'"

Some good stuff from the big guys up front.

Cox can take CBS Philadelphia Sports Anchor/Report Pat Gallen's job, but Gallen can't take his.

Also on Thursday, CBS Philadelphia had Eagles punt returner Britain Covey come up with the "7 Habits of Highly Effective Football Players."