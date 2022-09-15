7 Habits of Highly Effective Football Players with Eagles punt returner Britain Covey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One particular player for the Eagles has a very interesting family tree.

In Philadelphia, the Eagles are a love language, and Thursday, CBS Philadelphia Sports Anchor/Reporter Pat Gallen went to the NovaCare Complex to talk books and football,

CBS Philadelphia caught up with Eagles punt returner Britain Covey on Thursday.

You may actually be familiar with his grandfather. Stephen Covey wrote "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," one of the most well-known business and self-help books ever published. It's sold over 40 million copies worldwide

So CBS Philadelphia talked about it and made our own list.

"I've read '7 Habits' twice," Britain Covey said, "but those principles are thrown around like household words in the Covey family. It's been really cool because through that legacy he left behind, I've gotten to know him in a way I never could."

Covey and Gallen attempted to put together a list of "7 Habits of Highly Effective Football Players" on the fly.

1. Body Control

"Football is such fluid movement with awkward movements," Covey said.

2. Intelligence



3. Position Strength

4. Spontaneity

"You have to be able to think quickly," Covey said.

5. Skill

"Positional skill," Covey said. "There's a difference between ability and skill. Skill you develop."

6. Ability

7. Speed

Has Covey ever done this before?

"Wherever I've been, in high school, college," Covey said, "someone has made a shirt of 7 habits of highly effective receivers or punt returns or something so I'm sure I've seen it before."

So there you have it: "7 Habits of Highly Effective Football Players" as told by Britain Covey, who, by the way, had a nice game as a punt returner in Week 1. Those habits seem to be working out well.