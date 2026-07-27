Camden County, New Jersey, preparing for potential flash flooding ahead of Tuesday's storms

Storm preparations are in full swing ahead of heavy rainfall that is expected to hit the Philadelphia region on Tuesday.

Crews in Camden, New Jersey, which is no stranger to recent flooding, are doing what they can ahead of time.

"We are going to take a look at all the stormwater outlets and inlets," said Dan Keashen, who is the director of Camden County Public Affairs. "Everywhere that water can go, make sure that they're clear, so the water has an area to recede from quickly."

About three weeks ago, Camden battled severe flash flooding.

Cars were underwater, streets were turned into lakes and businesses and homes were flooded.

Camden County officials said they're focusing their efforts on areas that are prone to flooding.

"The Camden County Department of Public Safety has their high-water vehicle ready to go," Keashen said. "The Camden City Fire Department just bought a high-water vehicle four weeks ago. It was used extensively three weeks ago. We hope that isn't the case."

While they brace for the torrential rainfall again, they are urging people, especially those who live in high-water-table areas, to be on alert.

"We are hoping that people are preparing and taking some lessons learned not too long ago, just three weeks ago, and they are going to put them into play," Keashen said.

Many areas in Camden County sit along waterways, including roads, so officials are urging drivers to be on high-alert, as well.

Officials said tides also come into play, which is something they are hoping might be on their side this time around.

"The major problem was cars driving into floodwaters or cars that were already parked in floodwaters," Keashen said. "If you are parking in a low lying area that does have a high water table, move your vehicle."