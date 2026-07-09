Camden leaders hope to prevent repeat of Monday's devastating flooding as more rain moves in

City leaders in Camden, New Jersey, say they're working to prevent a repeat of Monday's devastating flooding as more rain moves through the region.

Almost the entire Philadelphia region is under a flood watch until midnight, with several counties already seeing flash flood warnings.

Some roads and intersections in Camden are experiencing flooding Thursday as police are urging drivers to avoid the following areas due to flooding conditions:

10th Street and Kaighn Avenue

Woodlynne Avenue between Evergreen and Cypress avenues

676 and Atlantic Avenue

8th Street and Atlantic Avenue

7th Street and Kaighn Avenue

4th Street between Cooper and Linden streets

Kaighn Avenue and Mt. Ephraim Avenue

Kaighn Avenue and Rose Street

Ferry Avenue between 4th Street and Broadway

Delaware Avenue between Market and Arch streets

29th Street and River Avenue

Crews have been clearing storm drains and prepping trouble spots in the city, but some residents say they're still waiting for long-term solutions.

Neighbors said they were frustrated after finding clogged storm drains in the wake of Monday's flash flooding. Some say they ended up clearing those drains themselves.

On Thursday, city officials responded by saying crews are continuing to clean drains to prevent another scene like the one the city saw on Monday morning.

After residents raised concerns about clogged storm drains after Monday's flash flooding, Camden's Public Works director says crews spent Wednesday getting city streets ready for another round of rain.

"We're prepping for that as we speak right now," Public Works Director Keith Walker said. "Cleaning off the storm sewer drains, getting storm sewers jetted. Also, still cleaning up after the Monday storm."

Neighbors along Haddon Avenue said they believe construction nearby contributed to the flooding Monday morning. Walker said the city had already asked the contractor to remove the silt screens from the drains.

"That way, the water can flow freely through the system on any rainstorm moving forward," Walker said.

Some residents said they were forced to unclog a storm drain near Chestnut and Louis streets themselves on Monday because no city crews arrived.

Walker said the city can't fix a problem it doesn't know about but said those reports will now be addressed.

"Being as though we recognize it now, we will address the issue when cleaning out the sewers and addressing that storm sewer drain moving forward," Walker said.

About a block away, Camden resident Tom Inge was seen picking up trash on his block. He said the city does what it can to keep the drains clean, but he's hoping his neighbors will follow his example and pick up after themselves.

"If you use the trash cans, it won't stop up the drains and there would be less flooding," Inge said. "It's not where you live, it's how you live. And maybe they will catch it. You can change nobody but yourself. So, all you can do is lead by example."

City officials said they've also partially activated their emergency operations center ahead of the latest storm threat with Public Works, traffic and electrical crews staged to respond if flooding returns.