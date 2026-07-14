Watch live: Camden to announce "generational" investment to improve the county's water quality
Officials in Camden, New Jersey, are set to announce a $400 million investment to improve the county's water quality.
CBS News Philadelphia will carry the announcement live in the player above at 10:30 a.m.
According to the city, the plan includes investments in wastewater infrastructure, stormwater management, habitat restoration, sediment remediation and recreational improvements."
This is a developing story and will be updated.