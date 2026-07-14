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Watch live: Camden to announce "generational" investment to improve the county's water quality

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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Officials in Camden, New Jersey, are set to announce a $400 million investment to improve the county's water quality.

CBS News Philadelphia will carry the announcement live in the player above at 10:30 a.m.

According to the city, the plan includes investments in wastewater infrastructure, stormwater management, habitat restoration, sediment remediation and recreational improvements."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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