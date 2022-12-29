Watch CBS News
First responder hit by vehicle while investigating crash

/ CBS Philadelphia

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A first responder investigating a crash scene was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, officials say.

The crash occurred at Route 70 and New Road.

Officials tell us the first responder was directing traffic around a deadly crash earlier this morning when he was struck.

We're told the driver remained at the scene.

No word yet on his condition.

We are working to learn more information.

Both crashes are under investigation and there are several road closures in the area.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 6:42 AM

