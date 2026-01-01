New year, new baby! Meet the first babies born in Philadelphia's hospitals in 2026

While we're all celebrating the arrival of a new year, some Delaware Valley families are celebrating the arrival of new babies!

The first baby born in 2026 at Temple Women and Families Hospital was little Ezkiel Hall, who made his entrance into the world at 12:10 a.m. on Jan 1.

Congratulations to mom Natalie Rivera!

At Penn Medicine Doylestown, Henry Schamp was born to parents Sarah and Ryan Schamp at exactly midnight.