Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in historic Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in the historic neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday.
Video shows smoke billowing out of the building.
The fire was placed under control at 6:26 a.m.
The building consists of a store called El Quetzal and apartments on the second and third floors.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Germantown Avenue is closed between Highland Avenue and Gravers Lane.
No further information is available at this time.
