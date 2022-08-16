Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in historic Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in the historic neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday.

Video shows smoke billowing out of the building.

🎥 Video shows flames pouring out of a building in Chestnut Hill as firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire on Germantown Avenue Tuesday morning. More details➡ https://t.co/YNjR1WIK9Z pic.twitter.com/tHwfi3jrjV — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) August 16, 2022

The fire was placed under control at 6:26 a.m.

The building consists of a store called El Quetzal and apartments on the second and third floors.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Germantown Avenue is closed between Highland Avenue and Gravers Lane.

2-Alarm fire in #ChestnutHill has Germantown Ave CLOSED between Highland Ave & Gravers Lane. Crews arrived just after 3AM. Take Ridge or Stenton Ave as alternates. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/x5eWQa6o2q — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) August 16, 2022

No further information is available at this time.