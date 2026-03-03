West Philadelphia fire leaves 10 people injured, several homes damaged, officials say

A large fire in the Wynnefield section of West Philadelphia has left 10 people injured.

Philadelphia Fire Department officials tell CBS News Philadelphia the flames broke out just before 10:30 Monday night. When crews arrived on scene along the 5300 block of Hazelhurst Street, the fire had already spread to a neighboring home and ultimately spread to four houses.

In total, 10 people were transported to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fire officials said the blaze was placed under control at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, but crews remain on the scene putting out hot spots and are assessing the damage.

A CBS News Philadelphia photojournalist at the scene said there were multiple road closures in the area Tuesday morning as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.